Blue whale suicide challenge: Need to stop access to game, says CM Devendra Fanavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday described online game ‘blue whale suicide challenge’ as dangerous and expressed serious concern over its negative influence on children, which could even lead to death. Speaking in the state legislature assembly, Fadnavis said, “The government is seriously concerned with the impact of the game on young minds. I will take up the matter with the Centre and Computer Emergency Response Team (India) on how to stop the dangerous game.”

“There are reports the game has led to deaths in several countries. The game engages students to extremes where young minds are driven to take extreme steps… it’s an online game… Yet, we will talk to the Centre and CERT (India) to work out ways to stop it,” he said.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar raised the issue in the assembly. Fadnavis’ remarks comes on the heels of the death of a 14-year-old boy in Andheri East. Manpreet Singh, a Class IX student, allegedly leaped to death Saturday evening from the terrace of a seven-storey building. News reports claimed Manpreet had participated in the ‘blue whale suicide challenge’ on social media. But Mumbai Police’s investigation into his death has so far revealed no evidence to link it to the online game that has reportedly claimed the lives of more than 130 teenagers in Russia.

