Blue Whale game: Bombay HC refuses to hear PIL

The Bombay High Court Thursday refused to hear a PIL on the Blue Whale game, stating that the matter was being heard before the Supreme Court.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar said the apex court said since it was a “pan-India” issue, it did not need a parallel hearing.

The bench informed petitioners that they were at liberty to implead as a party before the SC to raise additional prayers not covered in the petition.

