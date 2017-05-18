Blood bank at Kandivli Shatabdi Hospital faces staff shortage, gets FDA notice

Kandivali Shatabdi (centenary) hospital. (Source: IE Photo) Kandivali Shatabdi (centenary) hospital. (Source: IE Photo)

Civic-run blood bank at Kandivali Shatabdi Hospital has attracted the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) ire over appointment of three technicians who do not hold the necessary government-certified degree mandatory for employment in government blood banks. In an order, the FDA has asked the blood bank to remove the three technicians. It is now mulling over asking the blood bank to convert into a blood storage bank facility due to limited blood collection and staff shortage.

“Previously, we had asked M T Agrawal hospital in Mulund to shut its blood bank because it was unable to meet the criteria mandatory to operate. The Kandivali blood bank collects limited blood units and suffers shortage of technicians which hampers blood bank functioning,” said Vinita Thomas, joint commissioner of drugs, FDA.

A blood bank is supposed to hold camps, collect blood, test it for any infection, such as HIV and Hepatitis virus, and cross-match the blood before giving the blood unit to a patient. A storage facility is a smaller unit that only stores blood and gives it to patients after matching the blood group.

The blood bank in Kandivali Shatabdi Hospital became operational in December 2016 after the entire blood bank and its staff was shifted from Bhagwati Hospital, Borivali. An RTI query, filed by activist Chetan Kothari, showed that the blood bank has listed 12 technicians.

A technician must have completed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) by a government recognised college to work in blood bank. Of the 12, BA Dhotre had not completed DMLT, instead pursued a certificate course. Two others – S S Bhandarkar and Shraddha Darekar – had not completed DMLT from government-recognised colleges. “We are going to remove the three from the post. We received FDA’s notice today,” said Dr Haresh Goimawala, acting director for BMC peripheral hospitals.

The RTI information also pointed towards three other technicians currently working with the blood bank without a DMLT degree from a government recognised college. The FDA is yet to take action on the three.

According to FDA officials, the inspection of blood bank technicians is done at the state-level, followed by the Drug Controller General of India. “The approval to run a blood bank is given after inspecting all documents. These technicians are not authorised to sign reports,” joint commissioner Thomas said.

The blood bank currently has the capacity to collect 2,500-3,000 units annually. It plans to start component separation facility soon, but requires adequate staff to handle operations. According to Goimawala, BMC plans to appoint more staff to avoid the blood bank’s shutdown.

