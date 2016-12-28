Blame BMC administration for delayed proposals, says Yashodhar Phanse

After facing criticism for passing proposals worth more than Rs 1,000 crore with minimum discussions last week, Shiv Sena leader and chairman of the Standing Committee Yashodhar Phanse blamed the civic administration for listing so many proposals just before the elections. Another set of proposals worth Rs 1,013 crore is waiting for approval in the standing committee meeting to be held on Wednesday.

Phanse said members of the committee approve proposals only when the civic administration submits them to the municipal secretary, who then includes them in the agenda. “It is their fault that they submitted such a large number of proposals four-five months after the finalisation of bidders for various development projects. Members of the committee or the Shiv Sena should not be blamed for this and this is not an election gimmick,” Phanse said.

He further pointed out that none of the proposals have been taken up as an urgent business during the discussions in the committee meeting. “The members of the standing committee have no role to play in which proposals are tabled. Instead, the civic administration should be blamed for sitting on the proposals for months,” he said.