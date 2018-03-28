Blacklisted contractors will not be given contracts, says BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said those who will be appointed for transporting garbage have already been penalised and had no intentions of mixing debris with solid waste. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said those who will be appointed for transporting garbage have already been penalised and had no intentions of mixing debris with solid waste. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

After being slammed by corporators in several Standing Committee meetings for allegedly “favouring” tainted contractors, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday clarified that none of the blacklisted garbage contractors will be awarded contracts.

Those who will be appointed for transporting garbage have already been penalised and had no intentions of mixing debris with solid waste, the civic body clarified.

In September last year, some garbage contractors had allegedly duped the BMC by transporting solid waste mixed with construction debris to show increased weight.

The BMC had registered police complaints against seven garbage contractors, and issued show cause notices to them. Six months later, the civic body decided to blacklist only two of them.

The remaining contractors have not been blacklisted, thus making them eligible to participate in the tender process.

According to the civic body there is a process it follows before blacklisting a contractor.

“If we find the contractor mixing debris for the first time, we levy a fine of Rs 10,000, for the second time the fine is Rs 20,000, the third time it is Rs 30,000 and the fourth time it is Rs 40,000. If this is repeated the fifth time, the contractor is blacklisted,” said a senior BMC official.

The contracts of existing companies expired on December 24, 2017 but as new contractors were not hired, the civic body was planning to extend the term of existing companies for six more months.

Around 7,100 tonne garbage is collected and transported by BMC and the contractors daily.

For the new contracts, the BMC has divided the city into 14 groups, for which it invited tenders worth Rs 1,800 crore.

“We don’t want any tainted contractor involved in transporting garbage. The BMC had filed police complaints against all the contractors but decided to blacklist only two of them. This was selective action.

The BMC must file FIRs against all contractors and blacklist them. Fresh tenders must be floated,” said leader of the opposition in the BMC and Congress corporator Ravi Raja.

