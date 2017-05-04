BKC land allotment deals under scrutiny

An official said the exercise was initiated after a couple of cases of probable tax avoidance were detected. Express Archive An official said the exercise was initiated after a couple of cases of probable tax avoidance were detected. Express Archive

Multi-crore land deals signed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in the commercial districts of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) have come under scrutiny. The Stamps and Registrations department has launched a probe to ascertain if those who acquired the plot had duly paid the full stamp duty and registration charges.

Sources confirmed that senior department officials have already collected some documents in this regard from the MMRDA. “These documents are being studied. We plan to call for more details later,” said a senior official. A senior official, who wished not to be named, said the exercise was initiated after a couple of cases of probable tax avoidance had been detected. “At the time of allotment of these plot, the authority had signed an Agreement to Lease document with the parties where stamp duty is not chargeable. But the department feels that the document in substance created a lease right,” said a senior official.

In one of the cases, a top corporate house, who was the leaseholder, paid up after a demand notice was raised. Deputy Metropolitan Commissioner Anil Wankhede, however, said, “Such documents were executed in land allotments before 2002 under the old land disposal rules. They are not used nowadays. But we have asked their officials to check for cases where the stamp duty was unpaid or underpaid,” he said.

