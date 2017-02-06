BJP’s Mission Mumbai sets target of 114 seats

(Representational image) (Representational image)

The BJP seeks 114 seats out of the 227 seats up for grabs in the upcoming BMC elections. Titled Mission Mumbai, the BJP project to achieve this target has given support to its votebase in 195 seats, while the remaining 32 seats have been allocated to its smaller allies Republican Party of India, Rashtriya Samaj Party and Shiv Sangram. In the BMC with 227 seats, the half way mark to rule the civic body is 114 seats, and if the BJP achieves its target, it would ensure single party rule in the civic body. Insiders in the BJP said that Mission Mumbai is not impossible, but is very challenging. Of the 227 seats, BJP has a strong organisational base in 165 seats. Thus, it is concentrating in these 165 seats in terms of consolidation of vote share. “At least in 105 seats Sena and BJP are poised for turf war where Marathi votes will be decisive.

In its attempt to stump the Sena which always rides success through 26 per cent Marathi vote share, BJP has fielded 120 Maharashtrian (Marathi) candidates. It has also exercised caution to strike a balance with 26 north Indians and 18 Gujarati candidates. The remaining 20 odd candidates includes all caste, community and religion including Muslims, Sikh and Christians,” said a leader.

The number of candidates from Other Backward Classes is 56, and the Maratha community is getting representation commensurate with its population of 33 per cent in the BMC polls. On Sunday, BJP gave a glimpse of its poll tactics. The 195 candidates of the BJP who are contesting elections in the polls walked to the Hutatma Chowk memorial in honour of the 105 members of Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti who lost their lives when police fired upon their peaceful demonstration to demand a separate state for Marathi-speaking people (which led to the creation of Maharashtra), and paid floral tributes.

Later, they assembled in a convention hall to take an oath of transparency. State BJP chief Raosaheb Danve administered the oath to the candidates who collectively stood up with raised hands and said, “We take the pledge to serve the people in Mumbai in transparency manner. We will fight corruption and every decision would be in the larger interest of Mumbai.”

According to poll strategist, “In successive elections the Sena always evokes sacrifice of 105 martyrs who died during the Samyukta Maharashtra movement between 1956 and 1960 for the creation of Maharashtra with Mumbai (then Bombay) as part of the state. Another message BJP wanted to convey was it will protect the interest of Mumbai which will always remain integral part of Maharashtra.”