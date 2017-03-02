BJP’s core panel likely to meet over Mumbai Mayoral poll

The core committee of Maharashtra BJP is likely to meet in Mumbai on Friday to chalk out the strategy for the Mumbai Mayoral election scheduled for March 8. The core committee of Maharashtra BJP is likely to meet in Mumbai on Friday to chalk out the strategy for the Mumbai Mayoral election scheduled for March 8.

The core committee of Maharashtra BJP is likely to meet in Mumbai on Friday to chalk out the strategy for the Mumbai Mayoral election scheduled for March 8, in the backdrop of the civic polls throwing up a fractured verdict. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve and Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar are expected to attend the meeting, party sources said.

BJP and Shiv Sena, despite being partners in the state and central governments, fought the recently-held polls separately. Shiv Sena has emerged as the single largest party in the 227-member council with 84 seats, BJP came a close second with 82, Congress finished on the third spot with 31 seats, NCP got nine corporators while Raj Thackeray’s MNS bagged seven seats.

Shiv Sena has claimed support of some Independent candidates. The next Mayor of Mumbai will be elected during the first meeting of the new House on March 8. March 4 is the last date for filing nominations for the post and the election will be held on March 8, a BMC official said. With no indication as yet of any post-poll alliance, it remains to be seen what strategies the political parties adopt for the Mayoral poll.