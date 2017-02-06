BJP would come to power in BMC on its own: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. PTI photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said BJP will come to power in the civic elections in Mumbai on its own. During an interaction with residents of the cities in the state where elections are to be held later this month, Fadnavis said he was confident that BJP will come to power on its own in Mumbai and will not need a post-poll alliance with Sena.

Shiv Sena and BJP, ruling alliance partners, could not work out a tie-up for Mumbai elections this time. Fadnavis however claimed that seat-sharing was not at the nub of the problem. BJP’s demand of `transparency’ in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation led to the rupture, he said. BJP would not compromise on its manifesto, to be released on Tuesday, he said.

On roads in Mumbai, the CM said efforts to build sustainable and good quality roads were on. The state government was working on conducting a scientific study of proposed road works, looking into traffic load, life span, etc., he added.