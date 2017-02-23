BJP will introspect on BMC poll performance: Madhav Bhandari 

People queue up to vote for BMC polls. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) People queue up to vote for BMC polls. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

As counting trends showed the Shiv Sena surging far ahead in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the BJP said on Thursday that it will “introspect” reasons for the party’s performance which was “not as per expectations”. “We will introspect and find out reasons for our performance in Mumbai, which was not as per expectations,” Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari said.

“We have worked hard to reach the number one position in Maharashtra and have taken the party beyond Mumbai and Thane,” he said. Meanwhile, BJP leader Vinod Tawde said his party has emerged as the overall leader in elections to 10 municipal corporations and 25 zilla parishads held recently. “The BJP is the number one party in Maharashtra,” Tawde, who is also the state’s Education Minister, told reporters outside the party office here amid bursting of firecrackers by BJP workers, who were celebrating the party almost doubling its 2012 poll tally in BMC.

“This result is a befitting reply to Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut, who had said the BJP did not have the ‘aukat’ (ability) to win even 40 seats in the BMC,” Tawde said. “That is why this celebration is being held,” the minister said.