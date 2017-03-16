BJP takes lead in panchayat samiti chairperson posts, NCP comes second

The Bharatiya Janata Party managed to get 87 chairpersons elected in panchayat samitis across the state, while three members from smaller allies groups were also elected to the post thus taking its tally to 90. The elections for 25 zilla parishads and 284 panchayat samitis were held in two phases on February 16 and 21.

The appointment of the chairperson and deputy chairperson was crucial to wrest control of the panchayat samitis, which govern the grassroot politics at tehsil level. In the fiercely fought local body elections, the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena failed to isolate the BJP from getting upper hand.

The overall tally shows the BJP (87) and its allies (3) have 90 chairperson in panchayat samitis. In the vice chairperson posts, which is the second most important post, the BJP managed to emerge victorious in 87 places while its allies managed to get 6 vice chairpersons elected, taking the tally to 93 panchayat samitis.

The Nationalist Congress Party emerged second with chairperson in 66 panchayat samitis and vice chairperson in 65. The Congress grabbed the post of chairperson in 54 and deputy chairperson in 48 places.

The Shiv Sena recorded its lowest tally managing only 49 chairperson and 53 vice chairperson posts. The smaller local outfits together cobbled 18 chairperson and 20 vice chairperson posts. Whereas, independents took charge with three chairpersons and four deputy chairpersons.

In terms of party-wise seats won in 284 panchayat samitis, which have a total of 2,989 seats, the BJP won 831 seats, NCP 674, Congress 591 and Shiv Sena managed to get 581 seats.

