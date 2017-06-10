BJP takes fizz out of Congress protest at Phetri

Congress supporters threw vegetables as a mark of protest. Express Photo. Congress supporters threw vegetables as a mark of protest. Express Photo.

THE ruling BJP on Friday planned an agitation to counter the protest by the Congress at Phetri, a village adopted by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, around 15 km from here. The Congress had announced that it will stage a protest in support of the agitating farmers of the state and a small gathering of Congress workers and some local villagers gathered at a pandal in the morning.

The BJP, led by Hingna MLA Samir Meghe, had readied another pandal where a large number of party supporters had gathered. There were slogans and counter-slogans by both sides. The Congress agitation was led by Nagpur zilla parishad member Kunda Raut and the protesters threw vegetables around as a mark of protest.

The Congress was outnumbered by the BJP protesters. As Meghe and other BJP supporters marched towards the Congress pandal, the police stood between the two groups to prevent trouble. Meghe and his supporters picked up the vegetables thrown by the Congress supporters. Later, the Congress condemned the BJP’s attempt to stifle the protest. “They are not allowing the farmers to even stage a protest. They are behaving in a dictatorial fashion and will have to pay for their deeds in future as all dictatorial regimes have historically not lasted longer.”

Meghe said: “They were staging protests despite the CM announcing a loan waiver. So, there was no reason for the protest. That’s why we opposed it. We cleaned up the place since we follow the Swachch Bharat mission of the Modi government.” Both sides left the place after about two hours.

