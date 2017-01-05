BJP state executive committee to meet in Thane on January 12

The BJP state executive committee meeting will be held here next Thursday, wherein various issues including continuation of alliance with Shiv Sena are likely to come up for discussion. The conclave will be attended by the party MLAs, MLCs, MPs and ministers at state and Centre, Thane city unit president Sandeep Lele told a press conference on Thursday.

He said among the office-bearers, only those above the rank of district president will attend. The conclave assumes significance in view of upcoming civic elections, including Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, in state.

“Usually, around 1200 members of executive committee attend the meeting, but this time the number is restricted to around 350 due to lack of time,” Lele added. He said opposition expressed by local BJP cadres to continue alliance with Sena was already conveyed to state BJP committee.

Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar and BJP women wing chief Madhvi Naik told reporters that various issues will be debated and some resolutions would be adopted.