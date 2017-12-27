Govt to rework social sector policies ahead of 2019 polls

All BJP chief ministers and leaders are now highlighting how the Gujarat outcome was a success for the party as it won 50 per cent vote share despite a drop in seats. All BJP chief ministers and leaders are now highlighting how the Gujarat outcome was a success for the party as it won 50 per cent vote share despite a drop in seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reworking its policies to push its pro-poor image by focussing on social sectors. Drawing lessons from the Gujarat assembly elections, in which the party had a close shave with a resurgent Congress, the top leaders of the BJP believe they need to rework their policies while not undermining the performance of the party in Gujarat.

According to BJP sources, there is concern within the organisation to make greater efforts to get the party’s acceptance across segments beyond caste lines through pro-poor image. Ahead of the 2019 assembly and parliament elections, the state government will push reforms in social sectors.

A government source said, “The 2018 state budget will see at least 20 per cent higher allocation in the social sector. Also, organisational support to carry out the state government’s policies for delivering change at grassroots through social sectors would be given more priority.”

Two core policies to be reworked relates to tackling of poverty and unemployment. Almost 25 per cent of the unorganised sector would be covered through both public and private partnerships, in a time bound manner, said government sources.

On accommodating the unemployed through service sectors across urban and rural Maharashtra, a source in the government, who is part of the core team working on policy reforms, said, “We have Rs 5.96 lakh crore infrastructure projects across Maharashtra. It is the highest ever any state government has initiated. Such mega projects have the potential to provide jobs across sectors. But it is often ignored within the organisation. Instead, people perceive such projects as pro-rich. We will take corrective steps to project the right picture in public.

Along with the projects, we need to highlight the jobs generated.” The Rs 46,000-crore Samruddhi Mahamarg project, debated for land acquisition and design, has immense potential to provide employment in its 25 nodes, said an official. A party source said that after the Gujarat polls, the central leadership of the party had conveyed to the state not to undermine the performance of the party. Urging the BJP governments in states to take corrective steps, it stressed creating a positive image of the party.

All BJP chief ministers and leaders are now highlighting how the Gujarat outcome was a success for the party as it won 50 per cent vote share despite a drop in seats. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who attended the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said, “The BJP won 50 per cent votes in the Gujarat elections. And consecutive sixth term has more than established the popular mandate of the BJP and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

