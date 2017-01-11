BJP-Shiv Sena alliance not possible everywhere: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Sudhir Mungantiwar. Sudhir Mungantiwar.

The ruling BJP has thrown the ball in the Shiv Sena’s court, arguing that 100 per cent pre-poll alliance in all ten municipal corporations and 26 zilla parishads, where elections are scheduled in February, was not practical politics. However, the BJP said it was not averse to alliance with the Sena based on the positive reports from its district and local units.

Watch What Else is Making News



The BJP emphasised on the mutual consent from the local units and conducive grounds to make the pre-poll alliance workable. BJP leader and Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar told The Indian Express, “Frankly, 100 per cent pre-poll alliance cannot be a reality. It was never in the past and will not be practical in future. Both the parties will have to take ground reality into consideration and go-ahead.”

The process of pre-poll talks between the Sena and the BJP are likely to commence from Thursday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray have indicated to their respective parties to keep all options ready including going alone in the forthcoming elections.

The elections in ten municipal corporations will be held at Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Amravati, Akola, Ulhasnagar and Solapur. Apart from these, there are 26 zilla parishad elections across the state.

Mungantiwar said, “Both the chief minister and the BJP are wholeheartedly in favour of pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena. But we believe the alliance negotiations will have to be evaluated based on the reports from the local units of our respective parties.”

Commenting on the Sena’s demand for uniform pre-poll alliance policy and not selective approach, he said, “Even when negotiations would be between late Bal Thackeray and late Pramod Mahajan, there was never 100 per cent alliance ever in any election.”

Referring to the past, he said, “In 1995, Shiv Sena and BJP were voted to power in Maharashtra. But if we take a look at the nature of pre-poll alliance in assembly or local bodies, 100 per cent was never a reality.”

The Shiv Sena is not in favour of selective approach to alliance in select municipal corporations and believes it will not be acceptable to the party.

The top BJP leadership too is under pressure from its units that have asked the party not to give blindly to Sena’s high-handedness in seat-sharing talks for Mumbai, Thane and other eight corporations.

Mungantiwar said, “I am sure even Sena leaders too understand the practical difficulties and would take right approach when stitching alliance with BJP.” He added that any alliance at the centre without the consent of local units will not work for either side.

The minister said that state leaders alone could not decide 1,800 candidates for 26 zilla parishads and they will have to rely on local units to complete the process to shortlist candidates.

He added that the Shiv Sena would also have similar issues. Unlike in the recently concluded local body elections, the BJP has decided not to take decisions at the last minute.