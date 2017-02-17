BJP, Sena will join hands after civic polls, says Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray addresses an election rally at the New English School ground in Pune on Thursday. Rahul Yelgunde Raj Thackeray addresses an election rally at the New English School ground in Pune on Thursday. Rahul Yelgunde

ATTACKING THE BJP and Shiv Sena, MNS chief Raj Thackeray said on Thursday that it is just a matter of time when the BJP and Shiv Sena will come together to share power. He said, “This would happen soon after the elections.” “The BJP and Shiv Sena have been contesting elections separately since assembly elections. They make serious allegations against each other but join hands to share power. They are merely fooling the public,” Thackeray said at a public rally.

The two parties in power at state and the Centre do not have any good work to showcase, he said, adding, the voters do not have anything to do with the fight between the two parties but they do it to gain attention.

“The BJP and Shiv Sena have given tickets to 77 candidates with serious offences against them in Nashik Municipal Corporation,” Thackeray said, the BJP still does not have candidates to contest elections and have been getting them from other political parties. The BJP has ignored its dedicated cadre while giving party tickets and the popularity of the party is on decline, he said.

The MNS chief said that the Shiv Sena has been merely threatening to withdraw its support to BJP-led state government but don’t know the reasons that stops them from doing so.

“The Sena should have withdrawn support after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ignored the presence of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray during the grand function to lay the foundation for the construction of memorial of Maratha King Shivaji in Arabian Sea. It seems they can’t stay away from power and money that is possible by being in power,” Thackeray said.

Making a presentation of work done by MNS in Nashik Municipal Corporation and party corporators in PMC, the MNS chief said, “If the voters do not recognise the good work done by genuine corporators, then the good corporators would also follow the footsteps of those not doing good work.”

Meanwhile, the Congress and NCP have focused on holding roadshows to reach out to maximum voters as only few days are left for the campaign to get over. Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan held a roadshow on Nagar Road and addressed public rallies in other parts of the city. State Congress chief Ashok Chavan would participate at a roadshow for party candidates in Rasta Peth and Raviwar Peth area on Friday. He would also address rallies at Aundh Bopodi area and Bhavani Peth area. On Thursday, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar carried out a roadshow. He started from Nanapeth in the morning and later took to streets of Kothrud before passing through Shivajinagar area.