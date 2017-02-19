BJP-Sena war a friendly match: Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam, Ashok Chavan at Antop Hill on Saturday. Ganesh Shirsekar Sanjay Nirupam, Ashok Chavan at Antop Hill on Saturday. Ganesh Shirsekar

The Congress trained guns on Saturday on both the Shiv Sena and the BJP. In a sharp dig at the bickering allies, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said that the ongoing political struggle between the allies was nothing but a “friendly match.”

“It is a friendly match between the extortionists and the goons,” he said. “CM Devendra Fadnavis had earlier labelled the Shiv Sena as a party of extortionists. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had countered it claiming that BJP was a party of goons,” he said. Nirupam was addressing a Congress rally in Antop Hill on the penultimate day of campaigning for the Mumbai polls.

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan, a former Chief Minister, who was also present for the rally, meanwhile fired a salvo at BJP’s parivartan (change) tagline. “There will be parivartan (change). But the mandate won’t be in BJP’s favour. It will swing the Congress’s way,” he said.

Both the leaders termed the ongoing verbal duel between the BJP and the SS as a sham. “It is just a bid to tide over the anti-incumbency and the unrest in the public over the two decade long misrule of the saffron allies,” said Nirupam.

Equating Fadnavis’s “transparency” plank as “nothing but jumlebaazi”, Nirupam said, “Fadnavis calls SS as a party of haftakhors (extortionists). Why then is he running a government with the support of the extortionists? If the SS has indulged in extortion, commission a probe and send all those responsible behind bars. If Uddhav Thackeray is guilty of extortion, send him to jail as well. But what’s playing out at present is just plain nautanki (drama),” said Nirupam.

Chavan, meanwhile, took repeated swipes at claims made by the SS ministers that they were carrying their resignations in pockets, and were ready to hand them over. “Uddhav Thackeray says that he does what he says. I dare him to pull out of the government. We (the Congress) is ready for mid-term polls,” said Chavan.

Nirupam said that the saffron allies will get back together post polls. “But they would come together to sit in the opposition this time,” he said, amid a round of applause. The Congress campaign has been hit by infighting. In the final leg of campaigning, the party has been trying its desperate best to get its act together.

Nirupam promised to commission an inquiry against scams in the municipality if his party came to power. “We’ll even probe the role of the SS, BJP leaders. They will be sent behind bars,” he said. With the bickering between the saffron allies consuming a large part of the campaign space, the Mumbai Congress chief also used the rally’s platform to make promises of free 24×7 drinking water supply, concretisation of all roads within seven years, making the city garbage free, and running of low cost canteens across the city. Former MPs Eknath Gaikwad and Milind Deora were also present at the rally.