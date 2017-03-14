BJP, Sena likely to share almost equal office space at BMC now

The Bharatiya Janata Party that got almost the same number of corporator seats in the civic body as the Shiv Sena did is likely to get a nearly equal-sized office space at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters this week. Officials at the civic body said the sizes of party offices, including that of the BJP, were being worked out according to the number of seats they got in the recent civic polls.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In March 2016, the civic administration had proposed that the new party office spaces be based on the number of corporators each party had. “Now, the office space will be allotted based on the party’s current strength in the civic body. While work on the ground floor of the main building is near completion, we will have to redesign some office spaces based on the parties’ strength,” said an official from the city engineer department that looks after the maintenance of the BMC headquarters building, a Grade I heritage site.

In the recently held BMC polls, the Shiv Sena won 84 seats while the BJP bagged 82. While the Congress won 31 seats, the NCP, the MNS and the Samajwadi Party got nine, seven and six corporators, respectively.

The BJP had 31 corporators before the elections. The official added that the department had proposed an office space of 155 square metre for the single largest party and 147 sq m for the second largest party. For other parties, an area of 90 sq m, 82 sq m and 62 sq m had been proposed.

“This was based on the parties’ strength last year. Now, after the polls, some changes will happen. The final decision is likely to be taken by the civic chief,” the official said. Currently, the Shiv Sena occupies 147.07 sq m in the BMC building, which is the largest area. While the Congress occupies 103.88 sq m, the BJP, the NCP and the MNS occupy 61.32 sq m, 75.05 sq m and 57.96 sq m, respectively. The Samajwadi Party has a 42.78 sq m office in the building.

Officials said the parties had been occupying these areas for over two decades, irrespective of their strength.