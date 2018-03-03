BJP seeks probe into controversial CD against Dhananjay Munde

Dhananjay Munde at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) Dhananjay Munde at the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

A controversial video — on alleged corrupt practices — pointing fingers at Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde, an NCP leader, rocked both Houses of the state legislature on Thursday with the BJP members demanding an investigation into the matter and his resignation.

The House was adjourned for the day amid uproar, with BJP members walking into the well and raising slogans against Dhananjay. While he described the allegations baseless, he also placed on record another CD to expose alleged corruption by a personal assistant, Pradeep Kulkarni, of Rural Development Minister Pankaja Munde seeking bribe.

Both Dhananjay and Pankaja, estranged cousins, issued clarifications in the respective cases. The issue was raised in the Legislative Council by BJP legislator Pravin Darekar saying that a probe should be ordered into the allegations of corruption against Dhananjay.

An audio clip aired on a regional TV channel reportedly showed discussions between two persons stating about money to be handed over to Dhananjay to close the calling attention motion on a certain issue. Senior BJP member in the Council, Sujitsingh Thakur, said, “A judicial inquiry must be conducted into the matter.” Strongly refuting the allegations, Munde said he had never indulged in any act to stall an issue being discussed on the floor of the house. He said the government was free to conduct a probe. “You can suspend me or dismiss me, but (you should) conduct a through investigation into various scams,” he said.

He said, “I can come out with controversial CDs against ministers every day.”

He also placed a CD in the council claiming it has purported conversation of personal assistant (PA) of rural development minister Pankaja Munde seeking Rs 25 lakh bribe from a person. Pankaja Munde said, “My name has been unfairly dragged into the matter.”

Pankaja clarified that her PA has already registered a case with the Parli police station in Beed district over the fake CD. “How come the CD of my PA surfaced immediately after the allegations against Dhananjay? It has creates doubts,” said Pankaja.

Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, chairman of the Council, ruled that a breach of privilege motion be moved against the regional TV news channel for defaming the Council and its proceedings. Subsequently, Hemant Takle, an NCP legislator, moved a breach of privilege motion against the news channel.

