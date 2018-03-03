BJP offers Narayan Rane Rajya Sabha seat

Stating that he would have preferred to work in the state government and would have planned to move to Delhi after 2019, Rane, however, gave indications that he would consider the only available option Stating that he would have preferred to work in the state government and would have planned to move to Delhi after 2019, Rane, however, gave indications that he would consider the only available option

Having conveyed the party’s inability to accommodate him in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet, the BJP has offered former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane a Rajya Sabha seat.

The decision was taken in Delhi late Wednesday night following a meeting between BJP president Amit Shah, Chief Minister Fadnavis and Rane. The offer was made to Rane after eliciting his support to BJP and his political stand in the NDA for 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, it is learnt.

Rane, who leads the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha, confirmed, “I have been offered (a) Rajya Sabha seat. I have sought some time from them to convey my decision.”

Stating that he would have preferred to work in the state government and would have planned to move to Delhi after 2019, Rane, however, gave indications that he would consider the only available option — an Upper House membership. He admitted, “I understand there are some problems for the chief minister to consider my candidature in the state government.”

