BJP MP complains to BMC about hookah parlours serving drugs

The fire brigade is trying to confirm whether flames from a fire stunt by a bartender, burning coal used for hookah, short circuit led to the tragedy at Kamala Mills (Representational Image) The fire brigade is trying to confirm whether flames from a fire stunt by a bartender, burning coal used for hookah, short circuit led to the tragedy at Kamala Mills (Representational Image)

BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has written to the city civic body about some hookah parlours allegedly serving drugs in suburban Mulund.

In a letter addressed to the assistant commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Somaiya said he had received complaints of psychoactive drugs being served at three hookah parlours in the Mulund area.

“There should be a strict policy and action against such activities,” the Lok Sabha member from Mumbai North-East constituency said in the letter issued yesterday.

The BMC has cracked down on eateries and started razing unauthorised constructions after 14 lives were lost in a devastating blaze at a Mumbai pub on December 29.

The fire brigade is trying to confirm whether flames from a fire stunt by a bartender, burning coal used for hookah, short circuit led to the tragedy.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App