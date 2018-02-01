BJP MP Chintaman Wanga cremated with full state honours

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to Chinataman Wanga at Kawad village in Palghar district on Tuesday. (Express photo0 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to Chinataman Wanga at Kawad village in Palghar district on Tuesday. (Express photo0

Senior BJP MP Chintaman Wanga was cremated Wednesday with full state honours at his native village in Palghar district.

Wanga died of a heart attack in Delhi Tuesday. His body was flown to Kawad village in Talasari taluka. A large number of party leaders and other people thronged the village to offer their last respects to the departed Parliamentarian.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who addressed the condolence meeting, said, “Chintaman Wanga’s sudden demise is a huge loss for the party and people. He was a committed leader who always worked for upliftment of the poor and downtrodden. His always served the tribals and worked for their welfare. On issues related to tribal welfare, he would remain firm and ensure it was taken to the logical conclusion.”

State BJP president Raosaheb Danve, Education Minister Vinod Tawde, Tribal Welfare Minister Vishnu Sawra, among others, were present at the cremation.

