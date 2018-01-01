BJP MLA writes to CM Fadnavis, seeks stay on rooftop restaurant policy

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/Files)

Opposition to the policy of allowing rooftop restaurants in the city, recently approved by the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is increasing with BJP MLA Ameet Satam writing a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding a stay on it.

“The BMC commissioner approved the policy under his authority, which is undemocratic. It is difficult to understand what the urgency was to approve the policy in this manner and under whose pressure it was done. The Kamala Mills compound fire and many rooftop restaurants demolished recently shows the loopholes in the policy. The policy should be stayed in the larger interest of public safety,” the Andheri west MLA wrote in his letter, dated December 31, to the CM.

He also said that the rooftop policy was passed in the civic body without being tabled in front of the general body.

In 2014, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray had mooted the idea of keeping the city open all night. The BJP had been debating about the inconvenience that rooftop restaurants might cause, but the Sena argued that many rooftop restaurants were already operating illegally, and that giving them approval would result in more revenue for the civic body.

The policy, which was on hold for over three years since it was proposed, was finally approved by the BMC on November 1, 2017.

Satam pointed out that 314 restaurants out of the 624 inspected on December 30 were found to have made illegal alterations in their premises and were violating fire safety norms. These facts point towards corrupt practices by officials, he alleged. “The demolition action of the civic body itself has shown that their own officials are involved. Hence, this need to be investigated at a higher level. I demand that a probe panel headed by a sitting high court judge must be formed to investigate corruption at BMC’s building and factory department,” said Satam.

However, a senior BMC official refuted all of Satam’s allegations, saying, “The rooftop policy was not approved hurriedly or under anybody’s pressure. We have added many clauses to it, keeping the safety of the public as the top priority. Also, we have considered the fact that these restaurants should not become a nuisance, or have residences around it. If we were under anybody’s pressure, we would have approved it long ago.”

The rooftop restaurant policy restricts restaurants and pubs on terraces and rooftops from constructing any temporary shed, even during the monsoon. An illegal shed, made of bamboo and tarpaulin, at the terrace at 1Above resto-bar was viewed as one of the reasons the fire escalated quickly.

Opposition leader in the Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, had also sought the cancellation of the rooftop hotel policy soon after the Kamala Mills fire.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App