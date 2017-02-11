BJP misguiding people: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray. Aaditya Thackeray.

Slamming the BJP for “false promises” to voters in the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Friday asked voters not to get carried away by such assurances. He was speaking at a rally in Tardeo, having kicked off his series of rallies earlier this week. “The BJP is misguiding people by presenting the Metro rail work, which was carried out by the previous Congress-led state government, for seeking votes. During the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had promised to bring back black money stashed in foreign banks and to deposit Rs 15 lakh in peoples’ bank accounts. Don’t get carried away by such false promises of the BJP,” said Aaditya, adding that the decision to break the alliance with the BJP had been welcomed by the Sena’s supporters.

In an apparent dig at CM Devendra Fadnavis, he said, “Now, outsiders are coming to the city promising development. Be cautious about the arrogant BJP. It is now time to show them their place in these polls.” Reiterating president Uddhav Thackeray’s statement on the BJP inducting leaders with criminal background, Aditya said, “The BJP has become a party of goondas. This is surprising as the home department is with the chief minister.”