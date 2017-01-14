BJP invites suggestions to prepare manifesto for BMC polls

The BJP manifesto panel has called for suggestions from people on its social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and by e-mail account. The BJP manifesto panel has called for suggestions from people on its social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and by e-mail account.

Ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, the city unit of BJP has invited suggestions from citizens, which it plans to incorporate in its election manifesto. A committee, which was formed to draft the manifesto for the civic polls, held its first meeting on Friday headed by BJP city unit chief Ashish Shelar.

“Taking a cue from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ address to BJP party workers at a meeting in Thane, in which he talked about transparency in civic administration, Shelar also emphasised on the need for a transparent governance in BMC and announced that the party has begun drafting the manifesto for ‘pardarshi (transparent) Mumbai’,” a BJP leader said.

The manifesto panel has called for suggestions from people on its social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and by e-mail account. “Transparent Mumbai means there will be pothole-free roads, online services to people, including those relating to building and factory departments, no cartel of contractors, better infrastructure facilities like elevated roads, metro rails,” said Manoj Kotak, one of the member of manifesto committee.

When asked if the manifesto will be prepared taking the Sena into confidence, Kotak said, “Although we are allies, the BJP is a separate political party and there may be few common programmes in the manifesto.” He said citizens can can mail or post their views, opinion and ideas on e-mail – pardarshimumbai@gmail.com, Twitter account – @pardarshimumbai or facebook Id- Pardarshi Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the saffron allies seem to be in a mood to go solo for the BMC polls claiming that by contesting separately, they are more likely to get a comfortable majority. A BJP office-bearer said the party had an internal survey done, which predicted that the BJP would win anywhere between 90 to 103 seats, out of the total 227, on its own.

On the other hand, a Sena leader treading more cautiously said it would win 80 to 85 seats independently. The Sena leader added that if the party fails to get the required numbers, it may approach the BJP to form a post-poll alliance on the lines of Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) polls.