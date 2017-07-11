BJP govt deliberately excluding farmers from loan waiver benefit: Congress

Congress leader Sachin Sawant alleged that the government has deliberately limited the benefit of waiver to farmers, who have defaulted on crop loans and middle term agriculture loans. Congress leader Sachin Sawant alleged that the government has deliberately limited the benefit of waiver to farmers, who have defaulted on crop loans and middle term agriculture loans.

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP government in Maharashtra of excluding a number of farmers from the farm loan waiver benefit with the help of a tweak. Congress leader Sachin Sawant alleged that the government has deliberately limited the benefit of waiver to farmers, who have defaulted on crop loans and middle term agriculture loans.

“The Reserve Bank of India also qualifies loans availed for purchase of agricultural implements and machinery, loans for irrigation, and other developmental activities undertaken in the farm and allied sector… for a three to seven years period as a medium term loan. Finance provided to dairy units for milk production is also included in the segment,” said Sawant.

The Congress has demanded an extension of loan waiver benefit to farmers from all these segments. It also threatened to take the matter to court otherwise.

