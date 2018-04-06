BJP Foundation Day LIVE UPDATES: Amit Shah in Mumbai today, to address 3 lakh workers at conclave

BJP president Amit Shah arrives in Mumbai on Thursday to attend the party’s Foundation Day celebrations. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran) BJP president Amit Shah arrives in Mumbai on Thursday to attend the party’s Foundation Day celebrations. (Express Photo/Nirmal Harindran)

The BJP is celebrating its Foundation Day on Friday with a huge rally of its party workers in Mumbai. Party president Amit Shah, who arrived in the city last night, was felicitated a grand welcome at the airport. He chaired a meeting Thursday with the core committee of the Maharashtra BJP to outline the party’s political strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Three lakh party workers from across the state are expected to attend the BJP’s conclave, which will be held at Bandra Kurla Complex between 11 am and 4 pm. Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address the event.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he bows to all BJP Karyakartas on the special occasion of the party’s Sthapana Diwas. “We remember, with great pride, the heroic service and sacrifice of all Karyakartas who built the BJP and committed themselves towards creating a stronger and better India. #IndiaTrustsBJP,” he added.

Shah’s arrival in the city resulted in traffic snarls on the Western Express Highway last night, as 25,000 local BJP workers took out a three-kilometre-long rally — including 10,000 bikers and several car drivers — to welcome him.

