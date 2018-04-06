BJP Foundation Day LIVE UPDATES: Amit Shah in Mumbai today, to address 3 lakh workers at conclave

The BJP is celebrating its Foundation Day on Friday with a huge rally of its party workers in Mumbai. Party president Amit Shah, who arrived in the city last night, was felicitated a grand welcome at the airport. He chaired a meeting Thursday with the core committee of the Maharashtra BJP to outline the party’s political strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Three lakh party workers from across the state are expected to attend the BJP’s conclave, which will be held at Bandra Kurla Complex between 11 am and 4 pm. Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address the event.
Taking to Twitter this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he bows to all BJP Karyakartas on the special occasion of the party’s Sthapana Diwas. “We remember, with great pride, the heroic service and sacrifice of all Karyakartas who built the BJP and committed themselves towards creating a stronger and better India. #IndiaTrustsBJP,” he added.
Shah’s arrival in the city resulted in traffic snarls on the Western Express Highway last night, as 25,000 local BJP workers took out a three-kilometre-long rally — including 10,000 bikers and several car drivers — to welcome him.
Several BJP leaders are greeting Karyakartas and supporters on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day. Union Minister Arun Jaitley called it the hard work of Karyakartas in national interest which keeps BJP growing and motivated towards national service, while Maharashtra CM said saluted the millions of party workers across the country.
The Mumbai Police have intimated that traffic congestion is likely in the city today. Here's a list of routes you should avoid:
* Traffic congestion is likely to occur on roads heading towards Bandra-Kurla Complex. Traffic police have advised commuters to avoid SCLR, Surve Junction on LBS Road, Sion Junction, Dharavi, T-Junction, Hunsbhugra Marg, CST Road and Nehru Road till Ambedkar Junction and Shardadevi Road.
* Commuters have been asked to use alternative routes, JVLR, LBS Road, Eastern Freeway for Eastern Express Highway. For Western Express Highway users, S V Road and Linking Road are suggested.
* Heavy/goods carrying vehicles entering Mumbai at Anandnagar toll naka (Mulund East), Modela check naka (Mulund west), Airoli check naka and Vashi check naka will be restricted. Thane City, Thane Rural and Navi Mumbai police have been asked to divert/stop heavy vehicles.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wishes BJP on the occasion of the party’s Sthapana Diwas. "For BJP, the Karyakartas are everything. They are the heart and soul of the party, whose sweat has taken the Party to new heights. It is due to their efforts that we have the honour to serve people all over India and fulfil their aspirations," he said on Twitter this morning.
The Prime Minister will address the conclave in Mumbai at 4.30 this evening via video-conference.
