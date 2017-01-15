BJP forms 29-member panel to devise BMC poll strategies

MLA Ram Kadam has been appointed the official spokesperson of the committee who will communicate from time to time about campaign strategies and scheduled events, the communication said. MLA Ram Kadam has been appointed the official spokesperson of the committee who will communicate from time to time about campaign strategies and scheduled events, the communication said.

City unit of BJP has formed a 29-member committee, which has party Ministers and MPs among members, to plan and execute campaign strategies for the next month’s Mumbai civic election. Ashish Shelar, Mumbai BJP chief, will be Chairman of the committee. The panel will primarily plan and execute campaign strategies, handle distribution of poll material and organise public rallies and meetings with workers, BJP said in a communication Sunday.

Watch what else is making news:



Election to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), currently ruled by the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, will be held on February 21. The key members of the committee are Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde, Kirit Somaiya, Poonam Mahajan, Gopal Shetty (all MPs), Vidya Thakur (MLA) and BJP’s leader in the BMC Manoj Kotak.

MLA Ram Kadam has been appointed the official spokesperson of the committee who will communicate from time to time about campaign strategies and scheduled events, the communication said.