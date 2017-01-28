BJP doesn’t have courage to break alliance with Shiv Sena: Congress

Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray addresses a meeting organised ahead of Municipal Elections in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI Photo Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray addresses a meeting organised ahead of Municipal Elections in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI Photo

As the Shiv Sena called off its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and expressed desire to contest the Mumbai civic polls alone, the Congress Party on Saturday said the saffron party has no guts to break the alliance as it would crumble the present Maharashtra Government. “In Uttar Pradesh when we forged an alliance with the Samajwadi Party the BJP ridiculed us saying all such rubbish things. Whereas, the Shiv Sena, in the past two and half years, has always been critiquing the BJP’s policies. If the BJP has guts then let it break its alliance, but they will not, because if they do they will lose Maharashtra,” Congress leader Meem Afzal told ANI.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced that his party would contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) solo, thereby ruling out an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). According to reports, Sena and the BJP held seat-sharing talks but failed to reach an agreement. “I will not go into an alliance, from now the fight has started,” Thackeray said.

Thackeray’s statement comes days after Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve earlier this week said that his party was hoping for a positive response from its ally which could lead to an amicable seat-sharing formula. The BMC polls will be held on February 21, and results will be announced on February 23.