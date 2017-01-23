BJP doesn’t deserve over 60 seats: Sena; BJP calls it ‘an insult to party’

Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray (Express photo) Shiv Sena executive president Uddhav Thackeray (Express photo)

Deadlock between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over seat-sharing formula continued on Sunday even as both the sides refused to pull the curtains on the possible pre-poll alliance. The two sides, however, intensified their attack at each other.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “The offer of 60 seats to BJP was more than their political strength. Yet, Uddhav Thackeray has shown his generosity and offered them more than what they deserve.”

BJP leaders expressed serious displeasure over the Sena’s highhandedness to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, “The audacity of Sena to offer us 60 seats is an insult to the BJP. We have expressed our serious objections.”

Shelar said the final decision related to alliance with the Sena will be decided by the CM and state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve. Meanwhile, Fadnavis carried out meetings with MLAs, MPs to review the poll preparedness and develop strategies to make impact in “Maximum Mumbai”.

“At the meeting, poll manifesto was fine tuned. Keeping the expectations of Mumbaikars, manifesto will adequately have transparency on the agenda and would highlight the work in the BMC,” Shelar said.

The BJP has made it clear that it was in no mood to compromise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Fadnavis’s emphasis on transparency as the primary condition for any alliance with the Sena. The BJP manifesto is likely to highlight its transparency agenda and it could expose the massive corruption in roads, dumping grounds projects under the Sena rule in BMC.

Almost 24 hours after offering 60 seats, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray found himself in a catch 22 situation. Thackeray indicated that talks for seat-sharing could not be bound in any deadline. He also said a final decision on the alliance would be taken only after he goes through the proposal. He indicated that talks were still on even though time was running out.

BJP leaders told The Indian Express that the Chief Minister was keen on alliance with the Sena, adding that the Sena would have to accept BJP’s electoral growth and conditions of transparency for any talks to materialise. Highly placed sources in the Sena said that Uddhav was facing a double dilemma: on one hand he wants alliance with the BJP, but he fears conceding more seats to the BJP could lead to rebels within the organisation.

The Sena has contested 135 out of 227 seats. It believes any decision to accept 117 to 120 seats, which were being suggested by the BJP, could prove detrimental for the party. Those candidates who are denied tickets might switch over to other parties or contest as independents. Thackeray, sources said, cannot afford any rebel activities at this stage.

However, a section within the Sena admits that party’s offer of 60 seats to the BJP has exposed the Sena’s non-seriousness in carrying out a pre-poll alliance and also highhandedness to assert its “big brother” status. A senior Sena (MP) said, “Ideally, we should have offered BJP 85 to 97 seats.”

Political experts, however, said that BJP’s claim for 114 seats based on the 2014 Assembly and Lok Sabha polls was expected, adding that the Sena should have engaged in talks in a better was as Sena’s stakes are highest in BMC.”