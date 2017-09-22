BJP divided on opening doors for Narayan Rane

If the BJP inducts Narayan Rane, it will have to provide the family three electoral posts. There will also be pressure to accommodate his followers who he plans to bring along. (Source: Express Photo) If the BJP inducts Narayan Rane, it will have to provide the family three electoral posts. There will also be pressure to accommodate his followers who he plans to bring along. (Source: Express Photo)

The ruling BJP is unlikely to induct Narayan Rane, who quit the Congress Thursday, into the party immediately. There is a stronger possibility that the former chief minister will open a political outfit in the Konkan region, his stronghold. Highly placed sources in the BJP said a decision on Rane “would be taken at an appropriate time”. “At this moment, we are neither opening the doors, nor slamming them shut on the Ranes. But it is a fact that a decision on Rane…cannot be taken in haste,” said a senior leader.

BJP insiders said the induction of Rane and his two sons, Nitesh and Nilesh Rane, would have to be done keeping in mind the elections ahead. “Therefore, the question being debated in the party is to what extent they should roll the red carpet for one family,” said a leader. A section within the party believes the BJP cannot be treated as a political rehabilitation centre. Some leaders said those coming to the party should shed their political package and unconditionally contribute for the organisational growth. They also reckon Rane’s political clout in Konkan has considerably diminished in the last 15 years.

“All decisions taken in the organisation after adequate consultation with the top central and state leadership would ensure the larger good and growth of the organisation,” said a senior BJP functionary who did not wish to be named. He, however, added: “BJP president Amit Shah also said while the party would warmly embrace outsiders, the latter would have to come with an open mind and without hard bargain or terms and conditions.” In Congress, Rane was elected as member of the Legislative Council, his elder son Nilesh Rane who contested the 2014 Lok Sabha seat was defeated. Rane’s younger son Nitesh is an MLA.

If the BJP inducts Rane, it will have to provide the family three electoral posts. There will also be pressure to accommodate his followers who he plans to bring along. Sources said Rane was vying for a Rajya Sabha seat for himself, a ministerial berth for Nitesh in the state, and a promise of 2019 Lok Sabha election ticket from Sindhudurg for elder son Nilesh, besides a cabinet post for close aide Kalidas Kolamkar.

A senior BJP cabinet minister said, “While we share cordial relations with Rane, we cannot antagonise our partymen who have worked for last four decades without asking for even an ordinary post in the party. Also, we have to exercise caution on what impact handing over three to four prime posts and electoral seats to the former Congress leader would have on the party’s image in public.”

Another reason for the BJP exercising caution is its alliance with the Shiv Sena. The BJP leadership does not want to antagonise its oldest alliance partner by going out of the way to induct Rane and his sons. However, it believes electoral alliances ahead could be explored with BJP and Rane working in tandem to consolidate their respective bases in Konkan region where Sena is a force to reckon with.

