BJP demands ban on Saamana for 3 days

THE Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday demanded an immediate ban on the printing of Saamana, the mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena, for three days, citing the guidelines of the model code of conduct issued by the state election commission (SEC).

Shweta Shalini, state BJP spokesperson, wrote to the SEC demanding action against the Shiv Sena, newspaper Saamana and its editor for violating the code of conduct. By printing and distributing the party mouthpiece, an attempt to influencing the voter was being made, she alleged, referring to Saamana’s edition on February 15 in Aurangabad in Marathwada.

“We also demand an inquiry on Saamana’s editorial usage and whether expenses of the newspaper are included in the campaign expenditure of the Shiv Sena. If not, then it is a case of paid articles,” said Shalini, requesting the commission to issue necessary instructions for free and fair elections.

The Sena, meanwhile, claimed this had ‘exposed’ the BJP’s true face. “Recently, similar attempt was made on an English television channel and now it is Saamana. The BJP that was against the Emergency has been trying to suppress the freedom of speech. It has exposed the BJP’s real face before the people,” said Anil Desai, party secretary and Sena MP.