BJP corporator opposes Surendra Bagalkar’s plea to declare civic election null and void

BJP corporator Atul Shah has opposed Shiv Sena leader Surendra Bagalkar’s plea to declare the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election in their ward null and void.

In a written statement filed before the small causes court through senior counsel S K Halwasia Thursday, Shah said that on the day of declaration of results, Bagalkar had agreed to participate in a lottery to decide the winner.

Shah and Bagalkar had a tie in ward 220 and a girl had picked up a draw which had Shah’s name as the winner.

The written statement said that on the day of the results, Bagalkar and other senior Sena leaders, including Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant, were present and they had agreed to let a draw decide the winner.

Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta had referred to Section 28 (h) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act to draw a lottery to decide on the winner.

“Since everyone had agreed that a lottery system had to be followed to pick a winner, the person (Bagalkar) cannot change his stance now that he has lost,” Halwasia said.

He added that Bagalkar’s plea seeking the opening of tender votes cannot be agreed to as well.

Bagalkar had sought the opening of five tender votes cast in his ward to determine the winner, instead of the lottery. A tender vote is recorded when a person approaches the election authorities at the booth proving conclusively that someone else has voted in his or her name as a bogus voter. The person’s vote is then recorded on a ballot paper that is kept sealed.

Other parties named as respondents, including the BMC and the Election Commission, are yet to respond with their statements at the small causes court.

