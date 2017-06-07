BJP core team reviews samvaad shivar

The BJP core committee meeting late Tuesday night reviewed its ongoing programme — samvaad shivar — across Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with all BJP ministers and select senior party functionaries, assessed the impact of the party’s programme and projects in rural Maharashtra.

A senior leader said, “The core committee meeting was scheduled long ago and its purpose was to review the district-wise situation both socially and politically.” Through samvaad shivar, 10,000 workers have spread across 90,000 booths across the state to convey the party’s policies both at the centre and the state.

However, in the wake of the farmers’ strike, the core committee also reflected on the current developments, sources added.

