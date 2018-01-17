BJP conclave in Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis puts party workers in poll mode

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files) Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday put BJP workers in the state on notice, asking them to get into election mode in the next six months in preparation for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Setting the election roadmap for grassroot workers, Fadnavis said the BJP should work hard to carry the message of “social equality and justice to the last man, last mile” across Maharashtra.

Speaking at the special conclave of Maharashtra BJP in Mumbai, he exhorted party workers to get into election mode in the next six months. The chief minister’s speech was seen as a clear pointer to the state government preparing for early assembly elections in Maharashtra, coinciding with the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

Fadnavis termed the recent violence at Bhima Koregaon a “conspiracy by some quarters to alienate Dalits from the ruling BJP”. “The violence at Bhima Koregaon was a conspiracy. It was a well-calculated plot to create communal unrest. The larger ploy was to wean away the Dalits from the BJP,” he said.

Asserting his government’s commitment to “policy and politics of socio-economic justice and equality”, Fadnavis said, “Each and every BJP worker will have to display highest alertness to defeat forces out to vitiate the communal harmony and brotherhood in the progressive state of Maharashtra.”

Emphasising on the inherent strength of the “karyakarta” which he said was the backbone of the BJP and the government, the chief minister stressed, “There are several welfare schemes undertaken by the government such as loan waiver for farmers and infrastructure projects.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App