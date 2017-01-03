Rs 7,770 cr of BMC funds for Muslims: BJP complains to state EC against Owaisi’s remark

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi

A day after the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi announced that he was pushing for a Rs 7,770-crore package for Muslims from the BMC’s budget, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lodged a complaint with the state Election Commission, demanding an inquiry into the statement and action against Owaisi for “inflammatory speeches and unconstitutional statements”.

Ashish Shelar, president of the BJP Mumbai unit, termed Owaisi’s announcement of budgetary provisions based on religion “illegal” and “unconstitutional”. “The statement is clearly aimed at creating a rift in the society. It is illegal to seek budgetary provisions based on a community’s population,” said Shelar.

BJP leader Sumant Ghaisas lodged the complaint with the Election Commission. Owaisi had made the statement on Sunday while kick-starting the AIMIM’s campaign for the BMC polls.

Shelar pointed out that Owaisi’s demand was also against the Supreme Court’s latest ruling that bans political parties from seeking votes based on caste, religion and language. “Fund allocation based on any community’s population is not acceptable to the BJP. We are for development of all and want ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’. We are trying to give equal justice to all castes and communities,” said Shelar.

The AIMIM has defended the statement, saying there was no communal politics involved in it. “The party will take a call on the complaint. But there was no communal politics involved in the statement. It was made based on facts and figures, the lack of municipal facilities such as schools and hospitals,” said Waris Pathan, AIMIM legislator from Byculla.