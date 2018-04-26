BJP Chief Amit Shah meets RSS top brass in Nagpur

BJP chief Amit Shah in Nagpur on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) BJP chief Amit Shah in Nagpur on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

A flury of activity was witnessed at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters here on Wednesday with BJP president Amit Shah and the top leadership of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) engaged in deliberations with Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Shah was closeted with the RSS duo for about 4 hours. The VHP team, led by its newly-elected president, Vishnu Kogje held separate parleys with Joshi.

While nothing official could come out about the subject matter, sources said, “Shah, accompanied by senior RSS leader Krishna Gopal, mainly discussed the issues of top priority ahead of 2019 general elections, including elections to assemblies of four states in near future. It is understood that the leaders mainly discussed the growing discontent among Dalits vis-à-vis the BJP and growing adverse opinion about Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre after the Kathua and Unnao incidents. The leaders are also believed to have discussed the Ram temple issue, flagged by former VHP president Pravin Togadia in a manner that has caused consternation to not only to BJP but also the RSS.”

Sources added, “The Ram temple issue was the focus in the VHP-RSS talks. There was general concern over the fact that the Sangha pariwar as a whole had gone away from the issue and that it could figure prominently in the forthcoming elections.”

