BJP chief Amit Shah in Mumbai, Danve visits Rane

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maharashtra chief Raosaheb Danve’s visit to senior Congress leader Narayan Rane’s residence during Ganeshotsav festivities on Sunday night has once again triggered speculation about Rane’s likely induction into the BJP. Incidentally, Danve’s visit came on a day when BJP national president Amit Shah was in Mumbai. Senior sources in the BJP confirmed that the topic of Rane’s induction was discussed during the meeting held by Shah with senior state BJP leaders during his visit to the city.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had visited Rane’s residence. While Danve said that he had visited Rane’s residence on the occasion of Ganeshotsav festivities and the CM too had adopted a similar line earlier, sources said that the induction was discussed. Rane, a former Chief Minister, is angling for berths for his sons in the BJP too. Meanwhile, sources said Shah held deliberations with the Chief Minister over the Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle, among other issues.

