Bird flu scare in Karnataka: Maharashtra govt tells 6 districts to monitor health situation

The Maharashtra government has issued an advisory to six districts to monitor the health situation after suspected cases of bird flu were reported in Karnataka.

Health officials in Nanded, Sangli, Osmanabad, Latur, Kolhapur and Solapur, have been asked to raise awareness in poultry farms and look for possible infected cases in bordering villages.

“There is no alert or threat of bird flu in the state. We have only asked bordering states to be vigilant,” said Dr Satish Pawar, director, Directorate of Health Services.

He added that the Karnataka village where the suspected infection was found is 500 km from the Maharashtra border. The National Institute for Virology has been roped in to analyse the infection.

