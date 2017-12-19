Bill to relax rules for shops and commercial establishments: Civic officials raise red flag

Akhilesh Tiwari, who fractured both his legs, at Rajawadi hospital. (Express Photo by Janak Rathod) Akhilesh Tiwari, who fractured both his legs, at Rajawadi hospital. (Express Photo by Janak Rathod)

Citing the farsan shop fire, civic officials Monday expressed concern over the recent Bill introduced by the Assembly to relax rules for shops and commercial establishments employing less than 10 persons. The civic officials claim the relaxed norms will encourage owners of shops and commercial establishments to submit wrong information to evade registration and inspection.

The Bill introduced by the Maharashtra government to promote ease of doing business proposes that such establishments will no longer need to be registered with the civic body, and makes it easier to start and close them. They will also be free from inspections on labour compliance. “The owner of Bhanu Farsan, during registration, mentioned they have employed only five persons. The fire brought to light that there were at least 20-22 people… The Bill will encourage more such instances, and the civic body will have no control over these outlets, which will show less than 10 employees and get a free hand to violate rules,” said Ajit Kumar Ambi, Assistant Commissioner, L Ward.

As per registration records of the L Ward Shops and Establishments department, Jayesh Valji Bhanushali, owner of Bhanu Foods, or Bhanu Farsan shop, had started the shop in February 2016. The records state he got his shop’s registration renewed this year and the registration is valid till February 2019.

Speaking on relaxing of norms, an official of the shops and establishments department said, “This will lead to many such establishments fudging information or submitting wrong details on people employed to evade inspection. This will make workers and labourers more vulnerable. At least because of this registration process, we had data about such establishments, even if they have not applied for licences. These details are of help, during such mishaps, or violation of rules. We’ve to just search our database and submit the details to other departments like the fire brigade or the licence department.”

Maharashtra has around 38 lakh commercial establishments and of these, over 13 lakh have less than 10 workers.

