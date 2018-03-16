Maharashtra: Bill seeks easement rights on private plots to lay utilities

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil. Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday tabled a Bill in the Legislative Assembly allowing government agencies to acquire easement rights in private properties for laying underground pipelines and ducts for various services and utilities. But while the treasury benches even pushed for an urgent approval to the Maharashtra Underground Pipelines and Underground Ducts (Acquisition of Right of User in Land) Act, 2018, the Opposition objected to granting the Bill a passage, with some members even terming certain provisions as “draconian” and “anti-farmer”.

Stating the objectives and reasons behind the Bill, Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said, “The industrial and commercial establishments are concentrated in metropolitan and urban areas of the state. With a view to provide infrastructure facilities in the rural, metropolitan and urban areas of the state, and enhance livelihood of citizens, to promote the agricultural and agro-based industrial development, to boost economy and for a rapid equitable development of the state, it has become imperative to upgrade the infrastructure network of underground pipelines and underground ducts for carrying utilities and services across Maharashtra.

He added, “To expedite this, it has become necessary to enact a new law acquiring the right of user in the land for laying underground pipelines, and for creating underground ducts for carrying out utilities and services.” Minister of State (Revenue) Sanjay Rathod, who tabled the Bill, mentioned that there were no specific guidelines for dealing with issues arising out of acquiring easement rights for laying underground utilities on private lands at present. The Bill is proposed to be made applicable for all utilities and services, except laying of electricity cables.

In other words, it would also become applicable for relocating or shifting of utilities impacted by Metro corridors, and the laying of gas pipelines, among others. But Congress’s Jaykumar Gore raised the red flag over the “sweeping powers” provided to the competent authority (state government or a municipality) for acquiring interests in such lands. He said it contains provisions that disallow a civil court to entertain any suit, or try any suit challenging orders issued by the competent authority under the Bill. While permitting an affected owner to object to the notification for acquisition of easement rights within 21 days of publication of notice, the Bill states that the decision taken by the competent authority, after granting the objector a hearing, would be final and binding. A similar bar has also been proposed for compensation to be awarded to the land owner for the damage and the severance of the land for laying the utility.

Incidentally, a BJP member, Atul Bhatkalkar, too raised an objection over the provision which imposes restrictions on the land owners to construct a building or excavate a tank or a well on the affected land. Gore also objected to the provision of imprisoning a person obstructing the process for six months. Nationalist Congress Party’s Shashikant Shinde also slammed the Bill. While the ruling side was pushing for the passage of the bill when only a few members were present in the house, the Speaker’s chair ruled that the discussion on it would continue on Friday following the objections raised by the Opposition.

