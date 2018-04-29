Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution: Bill defaulters owe Rs 38,000 crore to discom

Officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd said that while the spike in demand was sudden, the discom is ready to meet it. (Representational) Officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd said that while the spike in demand was sudden, the discom is ready to meet it. (Representational)

BILL DEFAULTERS in the state now owe the electricity distributor over Rs 38,000 crore, according to latest data received from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). As of February 2018, the discom was to recover Rs 38,861 crore arrears from over 1.38 crore bill defaulters. Of this, over Rs. 31,300 crore is to be recovered the from the existing consumers, whose supply has not been terminated. Despite launching various schemes in the past for defaulting consumers, the arrears have mounted since last year, when bills worth around Rs 29,000 crore were to be recovered from defaulters. While by the end of fiscal year 2014-15, the MSEDCL was owed more than Rs 21,000 crore, the arrears increased to around Rs 26,000 by March 2016.

The consistently mounting arrears have been a constant source of worry for the discom officials as the state-owned entity is also facing losses. The largest chunk of arrears comes from the agriculture sector as farmers owe the discom over Rs 22,891 crore, almost 59 per cent of the total arrears. Incidentally, drought-hit Marathwada accounts for over 31 per cent of all the arrears.

Last year, the MSEDCL had cracked down on bill defaulters by cutting off the connections of over 96,000 non-agricultural consumers. Discom had threatened similar action against agricultural consumers. However, energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has now announced that as per the directions of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, no more supplies were to be disconnected.

