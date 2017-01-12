Bid to identify body found in suitcase near ltt: Mumbai cops share minor’s photograph on social media, news channels

IN AN attempt to identify the minor boy whose body was found inside an abandoned suitcase at a farm near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla, police have shared the victim’s photograph on social media and television news channels. Efforts to identify the victim have not yet led to any results three days after the boy — believed to be 10-year-old — was found inside a maroon trolley bag dumped by the accused in a small farm near the parcel office platform of the terminus.

“We have sent the victim’s photograph to news channels and shared it on social media hoping to identify him. We have not yet found a missing person’s complaint that matches the description of the victim and no one has come forward to claim the body as well,” said Vijay Khaire, senior police inspector at Tilak Nagar police station.

“A few families whose children are missing did approach us to check if the victim was their child. A family from Bhiwandi came to the station on Tuesday. Another from Malabar Hill came and checked on Wednesday, but the victim in this case was not their child,” the officer added.

Police have alerted authorities in other cities about the victim and sent photographs to get a confirmation on the identity. The CCTV footage, which captured the accused dragging the maroon suitcase behind him on the parcel office platform minutes before dumping it at the farm, has also been shared with authorities and news channels.

The identity of the suspect, believed to be a man in his thirties, is also yet to be ascertained.

The police are still waiting for the post-mortem report. However, after preliminary tests, doctors confirmed that the victim died due to asphyxiation. Police suspect the accused had forcibly cupped the child’s mouth and nose and suffocated him.

Doctors have also ruled out sexual assault in the case, an angle which the police was probing.

The victim’s body was discovered inside the abandoned bag by a local at around 7.30 pm Sunday. It is suspected that the victim could have come from out of town. Additionally, efforts are on to track down the suspect seen in the CCTV footage from the platform. He was wearing a light coloured full-sleeve shirt and dark pants and was also holding a yellow carry bag apart from the trolley suitcase in which the victim was found.