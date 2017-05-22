Bhubaneswar-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai after suspected smoke in cockpit, passengers safe

Air India flight. Representational image. (File Photo) Air India flight. Representational image. (File Photo)

An Air-India flight from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar made an emergency landing and returned to Mumbai safely after smoke was found in its cockpit on Monday. It was not immediately known what the cause of the smoke was. All 155 passengers are safe.

A full emergency was declared at 2.30 pm for flight AI 669. The flight took off at 2.15 pm and returned at 2.50 pm. The emergency has since been withdrawn, and another aircraft will depart at 4.15 pm.

“Full emergency was declared at 2.30 pm for Air India’s Bhubaneswar-bound flight from the CSI airport here due to

suspected smoke in cockpit. However, the flight landed safely,” the official said.

