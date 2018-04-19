Bhojpuri actor, aide arrested for robbery

The incident took place at a duplex apartment owned by a family from Gokuldham in Goregaon East on April 14. The incident took place at a duplex apartment owned by a family from Gokuldham in Goregaon East on April 14.

An actor of Bhojpuri films and his aide were arrested for allegedly carrying out an armed robbery in the house of the latter’s employer in Goregaon last week. The duo had allegedly threatened a senior citizen at knife-point, tied her up and gagged her before fleeing with cash and jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh. The incident took place at a duplex apartment owned by a family from Gokuldham in Goregaon East on April 14. The 76-year-old woman was alone at home at that time.

Police said the actor and his aide entered the woman’s bedroom around 3.40 pm when she was asleep. The actor covered her eyes, mouth, hands and legs while the domestic help used duplicate keys to open two cupboards where the family kept cash gold and diamond jewellery and old silver coins.

Later, the servant called up the police control room to complain about the robbery, the police said. “We became suspicious because just 10 minutes before the robbery, he told the woman that he was going home. He told us that he returned to the apartment 10 minutes after the robbers left,” said Rajesh Pradhan, Additional Commissioner of Police, North Region.

Pradhan claimed that the servant, Prakash Kamat (32), has confessed to the crime. “Within four hours of the robbery, we knew who did it,” Pradhan said. Kamat was placed under arrest the same day. On Tuesday, actor Roshan Pandey (31) was arrested. The police have recovered stolen items worth Rs 10.5 lakh. The police said Kamat had been employed by the family, that has petrol pumps across the city, for six months.

