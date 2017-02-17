Bhiwandi Congress Corporator’s murder: Suspects may have fled state

TWO DAYs after the murder of Congress corporator Manoj Mhatre in Bhiwandi, the seven persons accused of killing him continue to be on the run. The seven including Prashant Mhatre, a cousin of the deceased, are suspected to have fled Maharashtra. A murder case has been registered against the accused at the Narpoli police station.

DCP Manoj Patil said, “We are looking for the seven accused and should be able to arrest them soon.” The local police have formed four teams to look for the accused in addition to the crime branch, that has also been on the lookout for the accused. “They have switched off their mobile phones and have not contacted anyone since the murder,” said an officer linked to the probe.

The incident in question took place on Tuesday night when seven persons came in a four wheeler and a motorbike and attacked Mhatre in the building where he resided in the Oswalwadi area of Bhiwandi. The 53-year-old was stabbed 15 times with a chopper and shot from a 12-bore firearm.

As per police, prima facie it appears that Prashant, a cousin of Mhatre, a three-time corporator from the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, wanted Mhatre to step down from the corporator’s seat in Prashant’s favour.

Prashant wanted Mhatre to step down since Mhatre had been given the opportunity to contest from the city by Prashant’s father in 2002.