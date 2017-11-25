Bhiwandi building collapse leaves 3 dead; structure was illegal, say police

Local residents watch the rescue operation on Friday morning at the collapse site (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Local residents watch the rescue operation on Friday morning at the collapse site (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Three persons were killed and nine more injured on Friday after a building, which the police said was illegal, collapsed in Bhiwandi. Search operations are on to find a woman still buried under the debris, the police said. Portions of the three-storey building, Tahir Dijnore in Navi Basti in Bhiwandi’s K G Nagar locality, started caving in at 8.15 am, triggering a scramble among its residents to clear the building. Within minutes, however, the entire structure collapsed, killing three residents and injuring several. “As the building did not collapse all at once, some people managed to come out in time. Others were not so lucky,” said Manoj Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II.

Mohammad Ansari, who allegedly built the building 12 years ago, is among the survivors, the police said. His mother Zaibunissa Ansari (61) died in the collapse. Ansari lived on the first floor with his family. The two other victims are Rukhsar Khan (18) and Ashraf Khan (38), who were declared dead after being pulled out of the debris and taken to hospital. The police said five families lived in the building and those rescued alive were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi and the Thane Civil Hospital. The injured are Rehan Khan (6), Asif Khan (21), Abid Khan (21), Imrana Khan (22), Yakub Khan (58), Salma Ansari (55), Shakil Ansari (37), Khwaja Sayyad (55) and Sabira Pathan (45).

Fire brigade personnel initially led the search and rescue operations after being informed about the incident at 9.80 am. Four fire engines and two ambulances were deployed at the site while 50 labourers employed with the city corporation cut through the rubble with gas-cutters. Two teams from the National Disaster Response Force stationed in Andheri West reached the spot at 11.25 am. The police in Mumbai and Thane created a green corridor, clearing away traffic to allow the NDRF to reach Bhiwandi.

An NDRF official said the agency was proceeding with caution as the area is congested with small buildings. “We are looking for one woman who is still feared trapped in the rubble,” he said.

Vinod Shingte, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, said the focus of the civic body was to clear the rubble, rescue those trapped and secure the site. “The building was constructed illegally 12 years ago. We had served notices to the residents to vacate it,” he said. The Bhiwandi City police station has charged building owner Ansari with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He is yet to be arrested, said Patil.

