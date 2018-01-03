Bhima-Koregaon violence: Seven Mumbai cops injured, two in hospital

Violence erupted at Koregaon Bhima where in many vehicles torched and buildings stoned on Monday morning. Express photo Violence erupted at Koregaon Bhima where in many vehicles torched and buildings stoned on Monday morning. Express photo

At least seven Mumbai Police personnel were injured in Tuesday’s protests that broke out in the wake of Pune’s Bhima Koregaon scuffle during a Dalit rally. Two of the policemen, constable Deepak Khedekar and assistant commissioner J D More, were admitted to Chembur’s Zen Hospital.

Khedekar, 35, suffered cornea damage when a glass shard pierced his left eye. “He was part of the force attempting to stop the agitation. When a stone pelter broke the window of a bus, a piece of glass flew and hit him,” said inspector Jaywant Sankpal of Chembur police station. Khedekar was on duty at Chembur checkpost when the incident occurred around 4 pm.

He was first rushed to Rushabh Eye Hospital where doctors said he would require a surgery. He was then shifted to Zen Multi-specialty Hospital where a surgery was conducted in the evening. “He may lose complete or partial vision. We are trying to salvage it. It will take three months before we can understand whether a cornea transplant is required,” said Dr Roy Patankar, medical director at the hospital.

Khedekar, a resident of Koparkhairane, is said to be under shock but the shard was successfully removed. Khedekar now runs the risk of infection or fibrosis in his eye, a scarring that appears when the wound heals.

Assistant commissioner More suffered a fracture in his left hand. According to police spokesperson Sachin Patil, he suffered the injury when he attempted to block a group of protesters at Chembur checkpost. Another officer said More was pushed back by the mob when he attempted to block them and sustained injury in the left hand. Doctors treating him at Zen hospital said he was stable but had been kept under observation.

Across the city, four other police personnel — Swapnali Shinde, Prakash Ghadigaokar, Rajendra Bhalerao and Sandesh Latankar — were treated for minor injuries and discharged from Rajawadi Hospital Tuesday. “We also received a patient who was around when the protest took place and sustained injuries. It is not clear whether he was also protesting,” said medical superintendent Dr Vidya Thakur.

In Kurla Bhabha hospital, constable Dilip Badar was rushed with an eye injury in the afternoon. He was attacked in Kurla during the protest. “He also sustained an injury on forehead and a minor cornea abrasion. He was treated and discharged,” said medical superintendent Dr Krishnakumar Pimpale.

