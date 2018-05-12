Bhima Koregaon: Petitioner challenges Ekbote’s bail

Ekbote, the head of Samast Hindu Aghadi, was booked by Pune police in two separate FIRs — on charges of attempt to murder, atrocity against Dalits and conspiracy of January 1 violence. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Ekbote, the head of Samast Hindu Aghadi, was booked by Pune police in two separate FIRs — on charges of attempt to murder, atrocity against Dalits and conspiracy of January 1 violence.Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

A member of the Scheduled Caste, social activist, victim and witness to the Koregoan Bhima violence moved a petition before the Bombay High Court to challenge the bail granted by Pune sessions court to Milind Ekbote.

Pune Rural Police had arrested Ekbote in connection with the January 1 violence in Koregaon Bhima area.

Sanjay Bhalerao in his petition said the sessions court had “erred” by granting bail to Ekbote and did not consider the fact that he had been charged with a serious offence and also that he was a habitual offender.

The petitioner said that there was a threat to his and his family’s lives at Ekbote’s hands. Ekbote was arrested in March after his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Supreme Court. He was granted bail by the Pune sessions court on April 20.

