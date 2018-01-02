Bhima-Koregaon clash spills into Mumbai, CM Fadnavis orders probe; Chembur, Mulund worst hit

As the violence that erupted during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune spilled into Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident. The probe order was however rejected by Prakash Ambedkar, former MP and grandson of B R Ambedkar.
“The judicial inquiry ordered by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is not acceptable to us. The government should request to chief justice of Bombay High Court to appoint sitting judge to probe this incident. The judge should have the powers to collect the evidence and to punish the culprits. The inquiry should be conducted by a non-Dalit judge,” said Prakash Ambedkar who was one of the speakers at the Pune event.
ALSO READ: Mumbai bandh LIVE UPDATES
Normal life was thrown out of gear in Mumbai, especially in Chembur and Mulund, as Dalit groups called for a ‘rasta roko’ andolan following clashes between the community and Maratha groups on Monday in Pune that led to the death of a youth. The Dalit community had assembled in Pune to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle, in which British forces had defeated an army of Peshwas on January 1, 1818. Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community – then considered untouchable – were part of the East India Company’s forces.
“A sitting High Court judge will head the inquiry and the youth’s death would be probed by the CID,” PTI quoted Fadnavis as saying as the government went into damage-control mode. He also announced a Rs 10 lakh grant to the kin of the youth killed as he appealed for calm and peace, saying Maharashtra was a progressive state which did not believe in casteist violence.
VIEW GALLERY: Mumbai hit by violence after Bhima Koregaon event leads to clashes in Pune
Hundreds of people stalled train operations at Mulund, Chembur, Bhandup, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar in Vikhroli and Nehru Nagar in Kurla on Monday morning, crippling normal life in Maximum City. Shops and business establishments were shut as groups of youths from Chembur, Vikhroli, Mankhurd and Govandi joined the protest, police said. Heavy police bandobast was seen in many areas in Mumbai and a protest march towards Ambedkar Garden in Chembur was foiled. Traffic on the Sion Panvel highway was blocked, while buses were vandalised in Pune’s Ahmednagar and Aurangabad districts.
“Around three lakh people had gathered (for the battle anniversary celebrations). Some people tried to create a serious scene. But six companies (of security personnel) were posted. Police promptly controlled the situation and averted a major problem,” Fadnavis said.
Five people, including four cops, were injured in the ensuing clashes as the government vowed strict action against those who used social media to spread rumours. Prakash Ambedkar, who was one of the speakers in the Bhima-Koregaon conference, has called for a statewide bandh on Wednesday, while the RPI has planned dharna outside all police stations in Mumbai.
However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar blamed the administration for the violence. “Since the administration did not take precautions, rumours and misunderstanding spread. A youth in Nanded died, unfortunately. People from political and social field should defuse the situation harmoniously and patiently without making provocative speeches,” the former Union minister appealed.
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App
- Jan 2, 2018 at 6:02 pmThis is Congress next divide and rule brahmastraReply
- Jan 2, 2018 at 5:33 pmWhy is the Permission given this event? as it is anti-national activities who want to celebrate the defeat of India forces with misguided people, who worked and helped for defeating Peshwas(Indians)from British.Reply
- Jan 2, 2018 at 5:41 pmPure Aryans are not Indian. If they are not pure then they are not Brahmins. So it is patriotism to fight against them. They discreminated against pure Indian from start of their migration. Remove caste by migration. Otherwise another Syria , Iran in making. Do not expect much from SC/ ST. They tolerated thousand of years.Reply
- Jan 2, 2018 at 5:44 pmBrahmins are not Indians. If they are Indian how can they discriminate others? What is the difference between British and them?They hate pure Indian from start of their migration.Reply
- Jan 2, 2018 at 5:52 pmkiss my ass
- Jan 2, 2018 at 5:02 pmCulprit of Kopardi was NOT Brahmin? so why hate Brahmin?? निदान आता शांती-प्रिय बुद्ध धर्माची तरी शिकवण नीट पाळावी..उगा हेवे-दवे करून काय साधणार?? आता उच्च-वर्णी मूर्ती-पूजेतून बाहेर पडले, बरेच परदेशी गेले. पण दलित बंधू मात्र पुतळा पूजेतच दिवसे-दिवस अधिक अडकत चालला आहे.? सरकारने आता कोणाचेच पुतळे नकोत..सरकारी पैशातून नकोच. प्रत्येक नेत्याचा देशात फार तर १-च पुतळा ठेवा..बाकीचे गोदामात जपून ठेवा..कोणाला स्वतःच्या पैशातून पुतळे करायचे असतील तर त्यावर पुतळ्यावर त्या जागेवर जबर कर बसवा. उद्योगावरचं कर कमी करा तरच आम्हाला मागास तरुणांना नोकरी धंदा मिळेल..सेक्युलर काँग्रेसला साधा समान नागरी कायदा करता आला नाही? त्यामुळे गरीब तरुण धर्मांध आयसिस विचारणा बळी पडतो आहे. ढोंगी-सेक्युलर?काँग्रेसमुळे तिबेट गमावला अर्धा काश्मीर गमावला, चीन युद्ध हरले, समान नागरी कायदा नाय, मुस्लिम भगिनींना त्रास..गरिबी पण दूर झाली नाय..Reply
- Jan 2, 2018 at 5:09 pmbhikhari marathi , comment me mat kar , dalito se maar khaReply
- Jan 2, 2018 at 5:30 pmPure Aryans are not Indian. If they are not pure then they are not Brahmins. So it is patriotism to fight against them. They discreminated against pure Indian from start of their migration. Remove caste by intercaste marriages. Otherwise another Syria , Iran in making. Do not expect much from SC/ ST. They tolerated thousand of years.
- Jan 2, 2018 at 5:28 pmPure Aryans are not Indian. If they are not pure then they are not Brahmins. So it is patriotism to fight against them. They discreminated against pure Indian from start of their migration. Remove caste by migration. Otherwise another Syria , Iran in making. Do not expect much from SC/ ST. They tolerated thousand of years.Reply
- Jan 2, 2018 at 5:54 pmyou are brain washed, you ? which brahmin discriminates you? you better study well, rise by your hard work in our life. we also are sick and tired of you and may beat the out of you, from now on. watch out